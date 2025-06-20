SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

99Bitcoins
2025/06/20
Despite all the talk about cryptocurrency changing how we pay for things, most businesses still won’t touch digital money with a ten-foot pole. The reason is pretty obvious: crypto prices are all over the place.

Bitcoin might be sitting at $60,000 in the morning, then drop to $55,000 by lunchtime. No shop owner wants to accept payment that might lose value before they can even count the day’s earnings.

SpacePay tackles this exact problem with its payment platform that features instant fiat conversion, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and a tiny 0.5% transaction fee. The London-based startup has already raised over $1.1 million in its ongoing presale, with $SPY tokens currently priced at $0.003181.

How SpacePay Fixes Crypto’s Biggest Problem

Most crypto payment systems fail because they dump all the risk on merchants. When someone pays with cryptocurrency, the business owner is basically gambling that prices won’t crash before they can convert to regular money.

SpacePay completely eliminates this worry. When a customer pays with crypto, the merchant gets their local currency immediately. A $50 lunch stays exactly $50 in the restaurant’s bank account, even if Bitcoin takes a nosedive five minutes later.

The system works by locking in the exchange rate the moment a payment starts. If crypto markets go wild during those few seconds, SpacePay absorbs any losses. The merchant just sees a normal payment hitting their account without any drama.

This protection removes the biggest barrier that’s kept mainstream businesses from accepting digital currencies. Shop owners don’t need to become crypto experts or watch price charts all day. They simply get paid in the currency they need to pay their bills.

Making Crypto Payments Work with Existing Equipment

Here’s where most crypto payment companies get it wrong. They expect businesses to buy expensive new terminals and train staff on complicated systems. That’s a tough sell for a corner store already struggling with overhead costs.

SpacePay takes a smarter approach. Their system works with the Android payment terminals that businesses already have. A simple software update is all it takes to start accepting crypto alongside credit cards.

Customers find the payment process surprisingly simple. They point their usual crypto wallet at a QR code, double-check the amount, and they’re finished. Nobody has to mess with long wallet addresses or stand around waiting for blockchain confirmations. The entire thing wraps up in a few seconds.

Since SpacePay works with more than 325 different wallets, people can use whatever app they already have installed. Someone might prefer MetaMask while their friend swears by Trust Wallet or uses some lesser-known option – SpacePay handles them all without missing a beat.

Visit SpacePay Presale

Slashing Payment Fees That Hurt Small Businesses

Credit card companies have been taking big bites out of small business revenue for years. Most merchants lose between 2.5% and 3.5% on every transaction. That might not sound like much until you add it up at the end of the month.

Consider a local bookstore with $30,000 in monthly sales. Traditional payment processors would grab about $900 in fees every month. With SpacePay’s 0.5% rate, those fees drop to just $150. That’s an extra $750 staying in the business each month.

These savings come from cutting out the middlemen. When you swipe a credit card, your payment bounces between multiple companies before reaching the merchant days later. Each step adds costs. SpacePay creates a more direct path using blockchain technology. It keeps transactions secure without all the extra fees.

When you’re running a small business with barely any wiggle room, saving money on payment fees actually matters. That cash could help restock popular items, cover the electric bill, or let you slip an extra twenty into someone’s paycheck.

The $SPY Token Powers the Payment Ecosystem

Behind SpacePay’s payment platform sits the $SPY token, which offers holders several benefits beyond just price speculation. Token holders get voting rights on platform decisions, monthly loyalty rewards, and early access to new features.

The revenue-sharing model stands out as particularly interesting. As more businesses use SpacePay for transactions, a portion of those 0.5% fees flows back to token holders. This creates a system where everyone benefits when the platform grows.

From the total supply of 34 billion tokens, the distribution shows thoughtful planning. The remaining tokens go toward building the platform, forming partnerships, marketing efforts, and rewarding users.

This setup gives token holders a genuine stake in SpacePay’s future. Rather than sitting on the sidelines hoping prices go up, they get to influence how the company grows and changes.

Getting involved in the SpacePay presale doesn’t require jumping through hoops. Visit SpacePay’s official website and connect your crypto wallet. The platform accepts ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, BASE, USDT, USDC, or even regular bank cards for those new to crypto.

With $SPY tokens currently priced at $0.003181, you can select your desired amount and complete the transaction following the on-screen instructions.

JOIN THE SPACEPAY ($SPY) PRESALE NOW

Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram

The post SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

