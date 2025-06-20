Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP consolidate as traders await Trump’s decision

Fxstreet
2025/06/20 11:36
Bitcoin
BTC$113,704.73-1.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.93-2.16%
Ethereum
ETH$3,509.96-4.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.681-2.15%
  • Bitcoin finds support at the 50-day EMA around $103,100; a decisive close below this level could signal a sharp downside move.
  • Ethereum approaches key support at $2,461; breaching this level would indicate a correction ahead.
  • Ripple’s XRP fails to break above the 50-day EMA at $2.24, facing increased selling pressure and downside risk.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering above the key support level on Friday; a breach below this level could trigger a sharp decline. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and stabilized around their crucial levels, with a failure below their support levels indicating a potential correction ahead.

Traders remain cautious as President Donald Trump is expected to decide within two weeks whether the US will intervene in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, a move that could decide the risk sentiment toward crypto markets.

Bitcoin could decline if it closes below its 50-day EMA  

Bitcoin price drew liquidity from its Fair Value Gap (FVG) around $108,064 on Monday and declined by 2.1% the following day. BTC has retested and found support multiple times around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at approximately $103,100, highlighting its strength as dynamic support. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades at around $104,500.

If BTC continues its correction and closes below the 50-day EMA at $103,100 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline to retest its key psychologically important level at $100,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator on the daily chart reads 47, below its neutral level of 50, indicating that bearish momentum is gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator displayed a bearish crossover last week. It also shows rising red histogram bars below its neutral level, indicating bearish momentum and giving credence to the downward trend.

BTC/USDT daily chart

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC closes above its FVG level at $108,064, it could extend the recovery toward retesting its May 22 all-time high of $111,980.

Ethereum shows weakness in momentum indicators 

Ethereum price retested and found support around its 50-day EMA at $2,441 on Wednesday, consolidating at this level the following day. This level coincides with the lower consolidation boundary of $2,461, making it a key support zone. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers at around $2,514.

If ETH closes below the 50-day EMA at $2,441, it could extend the decline to retest its next support level at $2,000.

The RSI on the daily chart momentum indicator reads 48, below its neutral level of 50, indicating that bearish momentum is gaining traction. The MACD indicator displayed a bearish crossover last week. It also shows rising red histogram bars below its neutral level, indicating bearish momentum and giving credence to the downward trend.

ETH/USDT daily chart

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the contrary, if ETH finds support around its 50-day EMA at $2,441 and recovers, it could extend the recovery to retest its upper consolidation boundary at $2,724.

XRP could face a downleg if the 50-EMA holds as resistance 

XRP price attempted to close above the 50-day EMA at $2.24 on Monday but failed, subsequently declining by 3.53% the following day and consolidating around the $2.15 level until Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers around $2.16.

If XRP faces a correction, it could extend the decline to retest its next daily support level at $1.96.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 44, below its neutral level and points downward, indicating strong bearish momentum. Moreover, the MACD indicator on the daily chart displayed a bearish crossover, signaling a sell and indicating a downward trend.

XRP/USDT daily chart

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, if XRP recovers and closes above the 50-day EMA at $2.24, it could extend the recovery toward the May 23 high of $2.47.

Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.

Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.

Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

The cryptocurrency payment sector has seen many projects come and go, but SpacePay is capturing attention for all the right reasons. This London-based fintech startup offers something different: seamless integration with existing POS systems, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlement that protects merchants from volatility. The numbers speak volumes too. The.. The post How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00095-13.63%
Startup
STARTUP$0.017712+7.04%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/08/02 16:38
Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Use your XRP to remotely activate Bitcoin mining contracts and start a new source of passive cryptocurrency income. SAVVY MINING helps you control your time and money, no hardware required. XRP Soars, Passive Income Soars XRP is once again attracting attention in the cryptocurrency market. With its new price breakthrough of $3.66, rising trading volume, and renewed market optimism about ETFs , XRP is quickly becoming a leader among mainstream assets. But the most strategic investors don’t just hold XRP; they put XRP to work. With SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining system, XRP holders can earn more than $10,000 per day without relying on market speculation. They can get a stable daily income without waiting for price fluctuations. Why XRP Investors Love SAVVY MINING While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the ETF market, XRP’s utility and network adoption are quickly closing the gap. However, savvy investors know that ETF hype alone doesn’t guarantee sustained returns. SAVVY MINING is here to help – a fully compliant, AI-powered cloud mining platform that turns idle crypto into efficient, automated income. With no hardware, no maintenance, and no technical barriers, anyone can start earning crypto safely and sustainably. How to Get Started with SAVVY MINING Visit SAVVY MINING and create your account – get a $15 bonus . Securely connect your digital wallet. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and duration. Start mining – your earnings are paid daily. Share with friends to get referral commissions and extra rewards. Popular mining contracts (Free contract) Principal: $15, 1-day cycle, fixed income: $15.6 (Experience contract) Principal: $100, 2-day cycle, fixed income: $107.32 (Standard contract) Principal: $1,200, 12-day cycle, fixed income: $1,404.48 (Classic contract) Principal: $3,000, 18-day cycle, fixed income: $3,783 (Advanced contract) Principal: $26,000, 42-day cycle, fixed income: $46,748 (Super contract) Principal: $198,000, 45-day cycle, fixed income: $394,911 All income will be credited every 24 hours, and the principal will be fully refunded after the contract is completed. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to achieve compound growth. What is different about SAVVY MINING? Operating in more than 80 mining locations around the world, with a stable operation time of more than 8 years; Using 100% renewable energy, committed to environmentally friendly mining; Top-level bank security protection, equipped with SSL encryption and cold wallet storage; Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), fully compliant operation; Fixed contract income, no hidden fees, ultra-low threshold; Customer service 24/7 support, response time less than 1-3 minutes; Support BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other currencies to top up and withdraw. Summary As cloud mining matures, SAVVY MINING has become the first choice for XRP holders seeking stable long-term cryptocurrency income. It combines security, sustainability, and true transparency, providing more than just profits, but also peace of mind. Now it’s time to stop waiting and start making money. Convert your XRP into daily cash flow in just a few clicks.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08072-2.37%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19956-3.55%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009431-16.44%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3571-1.76%
SphereX
HERE$0.00059+40.47%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 18:00
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

PANews reported on August 2nd that market risk sentiment was optimistic this week, as reports of a trade breakthrough between the EU and the US triggered a sharp rise in
RedStone
RED$0.3241-3.77%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13773+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:31

Trending News

More

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

Chainlink introduces new pricing methodology for DEX-traded assets

E-commerce company PixelFox AB plans to allocate some of its excess capital to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.