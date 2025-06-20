$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 01:00
WHY
WHY$0.00000002328-4.51%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000022-4.34%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003702-5.96%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

With a live testnet, open grant programs, and an ambitious goal of onboarding 1,000 dApps by 2026, BlockDAG is quietly laying the groundwork for developer-led expansion.

Table of Contents

  • Developer growth: The real leading indicator
  • Why 2025 may be the year of ecosystem-driven coins
  • A timeline built around execution, not noise
  • Why BlockDAG is worth watching (and holding)

Most Layer 1s promise innovation. Few prepare for it. While the crypto space floods with speculative launches and roadmap buzzwords, BlockDAG is executing a quieter, more deliberate strategy: putting builders first. With an EVM-compatible chain, an active testnet, and open grant rounds already in motion, the project is setting the stage for one of the largest developer onboarding campaigns seen in recent cycles. And it’s doing so before listings, before hype peaks, and before prices explode.

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters - 1

From a distance, BlockDAG might still seem like a fast-moving presale, it has sold over 22.8 billion BDAG coins, attracted over 200,000 holders, and surpassed $303 million in funding. But that capital isn’t sitting idle. It’s being poured directly into infrastructure and incentives aimed at launching the next 1,000 dApps on the network by 2026.

Developer growth: The real leading indicator

In crypto, traders watch price. Founders watch builders. Developer activity is one of the strongest signals of future chain relevance, outpacing short-term TVL spikes or listing announcements. BlockDAG’s team appears to understand this, and the timeline reflects it. Grants are already being awarded in tranches. A global hackathon targeting 3,000 developers is underway. And a no-code dApp builder is live, allowing even non-programmers to begin deploying on the testnet.

This isn’t a future promise; it’s an infrastructure play that is actively onboarding a new wave of users. When projects begin launching from within, not imported through cross-chain incentives, ecosystems start compounding. That’s what made chains like Solana and Avalanche break out in the last cycle, and it’s the dynamic BlockDAG is now seeding.

Why 2025 may be the year of ecosystem-driven coins

By mid-2025, many altcoins will face the same problem: high valuation, but low utility. BlockDAG’s presale, still priced at a limited-time offer of $0.0018 until June 20, stands in sharp contrast. Batch 29 is already priced at $0.0276, with a confirmed listing price of $0.05. That means early buyers could still lock in a 2,660% return if the token hits its batch cap, and an immediate 2,677% ROI from Stage 1 pricing. But those numbers, while impressive, aren’t the full story.

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters - 2

The true long-term upside will come from what people do with BDAG, not just because of it. Developer onboarding ensures that BDAG has actual on-chain activity to support price discovery post-listing. And that’s where the $600 million raise starts to make sense: it’s not just to fund CEX liquidity and launch marketing. It’s to provide ongoing grant support, incentivize app usage, and ensure a robust dApp library is available the moment the mainnet goes live.

A timeline built around execution, not noise

Importantly, BlockDAG hasn’t rushed into its final phases. The six-week countdown to listing hasn’t started yet, contrary to what most meme-hype projects would rush to claim. That’s because this team is prioritizing readiness: onboarding developers, deploying DeFi infrastructure, and allowing its early ecosystem to form before tokens begin trading publicly.

The rollout plan confirms this long game. The vesting smart contract will trigger airdrops two weeks before listing. An exclusive 7-day price discovery phase with a lead exchange will kick off trading. Then, nine more exchanges go live, unlocking global liquidity. But before any of this happens, dApps are being deployed, indexers and oracles are being tested, and grants are being issued.

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters - 3

All signs point to a builder-led launch, not a marketing stunt.

Why BlockDAG is worth watching (and holding)

There’s a reason over 2 million users are already mining BDAG through the X1 app. There’s a reason BDAG has not accepted any VC funding, opting instead for a retail-led launch with no token dilution. And there’s a reason analysts are quietly forecasting it could land in the top 50 market cap rankings post-launch.

BlockDAG’s hybrid DAG + Proof-of-Work architecture isn’t just a technical footnote. It’s what enables the chain to hit 2,000–15,000 TPS while maintaining decentralized miner incentives. Combined with EVM compatibility, this gives developers a familiar language on a new kind of infrastructure, one optimized for speed, scalability, and composability.

The grants, the hackathons, the developer tutorials, these aren’t optics. They’re what Ethereum did early, before gas fees spiked and demand outpaced throughput. If BlockDAG succeeds in becoming the platform of choice for builders priced out of Ethereum and bored by BNB, the upside for BDAG holders may be significantly higher than its $0.05 listing suggests.

BlockDAG isn’t just preparing for a token launch, it’s preparing for a software economy. While most projects focus on liquidity and hype, BlockDAG is laying tracks for builders, apps, and users to create long-term network activity. With over 22.8 billion coins sold and a $0.0018 special price still live until June 20, the window to join the ecosystem before it fully activates is narrowing.

This may be the last moment to buy in before the builders finish building, and the rest of the world logs on.

To learn more about BlockDAG, visit its presale, website, Telegram, and Discord.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

The cryptocurrency payment sector has seen many projects come and go, but SpacePay is capturing attention for all the right reasons. This London-based fintech startup offers something different: seamless integration with existing POS systems, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlement that protects merchants from volatility. The numbers speak volumes too. The.. The post How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00103-6.36%
Startup
STARTUP$0.017257+2.00%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/08/02 16:38
Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Use your XRP to remotely activate Bitcoin mining contracts and start a new source of passive cryptocurrency income. SAVVY MINING helps you control your time and money, no hardware required. XRP Soars, Passive Income Soars XRP is once again attracting attention in the cryptocurrency market. With its new price breakthrough of $3.66, rising trading volume, and renewed market optimism about ETFs , XRP is quickly becoming a leader among mainstream assets. But the most strategic investors don’t just hold XRP; they put XRP to work. With SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining system, XRP holders can earn more than $10,000 per day without relying on market speculation. They can get a stable daily income without waiting for price fluctuations. Why XRP Investors Love SAVVY MINING While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the ETF market, XRP’s utility and network adoption are quickly closing the gap. However, savvy investors know that ETF hype alone doesn’t guarantee sustained returns. SAVVY MINING is here to help – a fully compliant, AI-powered cloud mining platform that turns idle crypto into efficient, automated income. With no hardware, no maintenance, and no technical barriers, anyone can start earning crypto safely and sustainably. How to Get Started with SAVVY MINING Visit SAVVY MINING and create your account – get a $15 bonus . Securely connect your digital wallet. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and duration. Start mining – your earnings are paid daily. Share with friends to get referral commissions and extra rewards. Popular mining contracts (Free contract) Principal: $15, 1-day cycle, fixed income: $15.6 (Experience contract) Principal: $100, 2-day cycle, fixed income: $107.32 (Standard contract) Principal: $1,200, 12-day cycle, fixed income: $1,404.48 (Classic contract) Principal: $3,000, 18-day cycle, fixed income: $3,783 (Advanced contract) Principal: $26,000, 42-day cycle, fixed income: $46,748 (Super contract) Principal: $198,000, 45-day cycle, fixed income: $394,911 All income will be credited every 24 hours, and the principal will be fully refunded after the contract is completed. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to achieve compound growth. What is different about SAVVY MINING? Operating in more than 80 mining locations around the world, with a stable operation time of more than 8 years; Using 100% renewable energy, committed to environmentally friendly mining; Top-level bank security protection, equipped with SSL encryption and cold wallet storage; Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), fully compliant operation; Fixed contract income, no hidden fees, ultra-low threshold; Customer service 24/7 support, response time less than 1-3 minutes; Support BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and other currencies to top up and withdraw. Summary As cloud mining matures, SAVVY MINING has become the first choice for XRP holders seeking stable long-term cryptocurrency income. It combines security, sustainability, and true transparency, providing more than just profits, but also peace of mind. Now it’s time to stop waiting and start making money. Convert your XRP into daily cash flow in just a few clicks.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08058-2.81%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19944-3.86%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009403-16.97%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3574-2.05%
SphereX
HERE$0.000791+88.33%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 18:00
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

PANews reported on August 2nd that market risk sentiment was optimistic this week, as reports of a trade breakthrough between the EU and the US triggered a sharp rise in
RedStone
RED$0.324-4.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13736+0.27%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:31

Trending News

More

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

Start Bitcoin Mining with XRP – SAVVY MINING Users Can Earn $10,000 a Day

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

Chainlink introduces new pricing methodology for DEX-traded assets

E-commerce company PixelFox AB plans to allocate some of its excess capital to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.