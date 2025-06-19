WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

PANews
2025/06/19 16:20
USDCoin
USDC$1,0001+0,02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,876-4,63%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in his account currently remains.

On June 6, after Ogle opened a 10x leverage short position on TRUMP, Eric announced that TRUMP had reached a cooperation with WLFI, causing the price of the currency to soar. Ogle was forced to liquidate his position and lost $186,000. Then on June 7, he switched to a 4x leverage long position, but currently has a floating loss of $280,000, with an opening price of $10.29 and a liquidation price of $6.77, with a position size of $2.78 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi Market News, Bo Hines, executive director of Trump's Digital Asset Advisory Committee, said that Trump will launch the Bitcoin reserve plan
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,932-3,36%
SOON
SOON$0,1452-1,69%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001254+0,07%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:45
French public treasury firm plans 2k BTC purchase in €200m share swap deal

French public treasury firm plans 2k BTC purchase in €200m share swap deal

French crypto firm announced an all-equity deal to buy up to €200 million in Bitcoin treasuries.
Bitcoin
BTC$115 656,29-2,36%
Trustswap
SWAP$0,08994-3,62%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 21:50
Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)

Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)

Bitcoin and most altcoins are declining today, August 1, as the recent crypto crash continues. Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped briefly below $115,000, continuing a downtrend that started on July 14 when it peaked at $123,000. Some of the top laggards…
Bitcoin
BTC$115 656,29-2,36%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002315-20,14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 22:14

Trending News

More

Market News: Bo Hines says Trump will launch Bitcoin reserve plan "as soon as possible"

French public treasury firm plans 2k BTC purchase in €200m share swap deal

Crypto crash: why are altcoins going down today? (08/01)

Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop

UK regulator lifts ban on crypto ETNs for retail investors