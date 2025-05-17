April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

PANews
2025/05/17 14:33
Notcoin
NOT$0.002018+0.09%

Author: Dappradar

Compiled by: Felix, PANews (This article has been edited)

April was a mixed month for blockchain gaming. User activity declined, funding slowed, and the market shifted its attention to AI and real-world assets. But beneath the surface, real progress was happening: new infrastructure came online, large publishers increased their investment, and high-quality games were about to be released.

This report will explore the current trends shaping blockchain gaming, the quiet gains, the shifting narratives, and what it all means for the future.

Key points:

  • User activity fell 10% in April, with the number of daily unique active wallets (dUAW) falling to 4.8 million, the lowest point so far in 2025.
  • Gaming’s dominance in the dapp industry has also declined and is now on par with DeFi at 21%, while AI is on the rise with a 16% market share.
  • Dominance of key games at the blockchain level remains high: Pixudi accounts for 99% on Calypso, Off The Grid has 100% on GUNZ, and World of Dypians has 76% on Nebula.
  • Despite the poor market environment, the blockchain gaming sector still raised $21 million, down 69% from March.
  • Arbitrum Gaming Ventures has allocated an initial $10 million from its $200 million fund to support projects such as Wildcard, XAI and Proof of Play.

1. Overview

It’s safe to say that blockchain gaming is here to stay. It remains one of the most promising areas for bringing Web3 to the mainstream. But it’s clear that user attention is shifting away from gaming and towards real-world assets and AI-driven projects.

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The data also confirms this. In April, the number of daily active unique wallets (dUAW) for blockchain games was 4.8 million, down 10% from the previous month. The dominance of games in the dapp industry is also declining. Although it was once the leading category, DeFi has returned to the spotlight due to the memecoin wave. Today, AI is catching up quickly, accounting for 16% of the share, while games and DeFi each account for 21%.

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

But development has not slowed down, teams are still building, and money continues to flow into the space. It is less reliant on speculative “earn while playing” mechanics and more driven by users interested in gameplay, asset ownership, and community.

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Familiar names dominate the list of top gaming chains, with opBNB once again topping the list. To dig deeper, we analyzed the activity of gaming DApps on each chain and found some patterns.

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

  • World of Dypians has 52% of activity on opBNB and 76% on Nebula (SKALE).
  • On Ronin, although Axie Infinity is the top-ranked game, its activity accounts for only 33%, which shows that Ronin is actively moving away from the single identity of "Axie Chain".
  • Off The Grid has 100% activity on the GUNZ testnet built specifically for it, and Age of Dino has 100% activity on Xterio.

This data reveals a deeper issue: some chains are clearly built around flagship games, while chains like Ronin are evolving into ecosystems for multiple games. As competition intensifies, it will be worth watching which chains can successfully develop into broader comprehensive gaming hubs, and which chains remain limited to a single IP.

2. Game leaders in April

Every month we look at the top ten games ranked by activity, and April didn’t have many surprises, except for continued progress for some of the most active projects.

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Off the Grid - GUNZ mainnet is now live

Off the Grid (OTG), a cyberpunk-style battle royale game from Gunzilla Games, made significant progress in April. Around April 17, the team activated its custom GUNZ blockchain on Avalanche and launched a mainnet node, building the core infrastructure for the in-game economy.

OTG is still in early testing, but the launch of its mainnet suggests that it is getting closer to a full release. Notably, this is the first Web3 game to be playable on PS5 and Xbox One Series. Gunzilla's ecosystem model includes node rewards and revenue buybacks through GUN tokens, and speculation is growing that it may be fully released in the next few months.

Axie Infinity - Season Continues

Axie Infinity attracted players to participate by launching several competitions on the Ronin network in April:

  • Axie Classic Season 9 (until the end of May) — Total prize pool: 35,000 AXS
  • Origins Season 13 preliminaries begin on April 22
  • The playoffs of Season 12 have also ended

Sky Mavis is shifting resources to its upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game Atia's Legacy. As part of this transition, the experimental center "Project T" has been shut down. Player interest in the Axie MMO appears to be strong, with 2.5 million pre-registrations as of mid-March.

Seraph - Season 3 is now live

The dark fantasy action role-playing game Seraph kicks off its third season on April 27, bringing new dungeons, gear, and a free season pass. This update also introduces:

  • Stall license (player-run shop)
  • On-chain asset income system, converting in-game achievements into token rewards

The focus is still on sustainable P2E mechanisms that reward players for their efforts and time, not just the transaction of tokens

Comprehensive game update

Star Atlas introduces two new PvP modes:

  • Gun Game - a shoot-em-up deathmatch mode with upgradeable weapons
  • Zone Contest - Team-based map control gameplay

The Sandbox continues the Alpha Season 5 with new UGC games such as SABOTAJ and branded experiences such as Jurassic World. This season will run until May 12 and offer a $1 million prize pool, including SAND, NFT, and LAND rewards.

Cambria has delayed the April 7 launch of the second season of The Paymasters, a RuneScape-inspired massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that runs on Blast and Ronin and whose “risk-reward” model requires players to stake assets for high-reward dungeon challenges. The developer promised 24 hours’ notice before the new season begins.

Gods Unchained announced a major backend migration from Immutable X to zkEVM to support smart contracts and enable broader interoperability. The token bridge is expected to be open by the end of May, at which time players will automatically complete the migration.

3. Ecosystem development and cooperation

April saw a flurry of developments and collaborations across the ecosystem, reflecting that Web3 gaming has entered a more mature phase. From large publishers testing new models to the opening of chain infrastructure, the space continues to evolve in a strategic manner.

Traditional Issuers in Web3

Mainstream gaming companies are still experimenting with blockchain technology — some with more success than others.

Sega officially launched "KAI: Battle of Three Kingdoms", adding NFT and "earn while playing" mechanism to the well-known IP.

At the same time, Square Enix announced that due to poor performance (NFT trading volume was only about 125 ETH, and the floor price was close to zero in April), the Symbiogenesis project will be closed in July 2025.

Square Enix will remain in the Web3 space, but this result shows that simply porting NFTs into games is not enough. Sega's partnership-driven strategy is in stark contrast to Square Enix's solo effort, which highlights a key lesson: native Web3 experiences are crucial.

In April this year, Ubisoft announced its cooperation with Immutable. The two parties will jointly launch the collectible card game "Might & Magic franchise", bringing the "Might and Magic" series into the blockchain field. The game is scheduled to be launched at the end of this year.

Netmarble x Immutable

Netmarble has made a major ecosystem announcement through its Web3 division Marblex. The South Korean giant plans to launch seven blockchain games on the Immutable platform by 2025, including Tokyo Beast, a game that combines esports with NFT mechanisms.

Immutable’s zkEVM will power these games, and both parties seem confident that this collaboration will bring blockchain games to a wider audience. Marblex also replaced its new mascot “Goby” and slogan “Fun First”, marking its deeper entry into Web3.

Ronin Opens to Third-Party Developers

Ronin was once a standalone game chain for Axie Infinity, and is now officially open to third-party developers. April has been a great month:

  • Avarik Saga, originally on Arbitrum, expands to Ronin to benefit from lower fees and a gaming-first ecosystem
  • Realms of Alurya abandons Treasure ecosystem and migrates to Ronin
  • Community Gaming launches prediction market dapp (FORKAST) on Ronin

Ronin is transforming from an Axie-only chain to a broader ecosystem as more games are added. However, this has also brought some troubles, as the developers of Ragnarok: Monster World moved their game to another chain and allegedly breached the contract.

Arbitrum and dedicated chains

Through its Orbit initiative, Arbitrum is enabling custom gaming subnets. One example that gained traction in April was Studio Chain — built in partnership with Karrat and the Arbitrum Foundation.

The chain’s flagship title is My Pet Hooligan, a battle royale game with over $78 million in in-game asset trading volume. The game is currently migrating its token (KARRAT) and gameplay to Studio Chain. This is indicative of a broader trend: developers are turning to application-specific chains to customize game performance and in-game economies.

4. Investment fell by 69% , but " smart " capital poured into infrastructure

Investment activity in the blockchain gaming and metaverse sectors came to a near standstill in April, but there are still some reasons for cautious optimism. Funds raised this month totaled just $21 million, down 69% from March. The macroeconomic situation is also unfavorable, with continued uncertainty weighing on investor sentiment.

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

However, despite the lower overall numbers, previously announced ecosystem funds have begun to bear fruit. The most prominent of these is Arbitrum’s $200 million ARB Gaming Fund, which has officially changed its name to Arbitrum Gaming Ventures and announced its first investments in early May after completing backend work in April.

The first $10 million in funding was allocated to five projects:

  • Wildcard: A Web2 card game from Steam that has now moved to Arbitrum.
  • Proof of Play: Blockchain service provided by Pirate Nation developers;
  • XAI Network: One of the leading gaming Layer-3 chains, built on Arbitrum;
  • Hyve Labs - multi-platform game distribution platform;
  • T-Rex: Game application chain;

Rather than investing in brand new independent teams, Arbitrum is betting on established studios and experienced founders to ensure growth in the ecosystem.

It is worth noting that as of now, 66% of all funds in 2025 are used for infrastructure construction. This shows that with the continued entry of traditional game companies and significant investment in the ecosystem, people's long-term confidence in Web3 games has not weakened, but has become more mature.

Investors are now more focused on sustainable models, player engagement, and actual retention, rather than just token hype. This shows that the market is clearly in reset mode. Funding is harder to come by, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Some weaker projects are being eliminated, and funds are pouring into developers who are laying the foundation for the next generation of blockchain games.

5. Outlook for May

May will see major updates, alpha releases, and content updates that could shake up the Web3 gaming space.

MapleStory N

Nexon's MapleStory N was officially launched on May 15. The game is built on Avalanche's "Henesys" subnet. This is a blockchain game from a well-known traditional IP, and early data shows strong performance:

  • The number of registered wallets during the test period reached 1 million
  • Over 31.5 million transactions processed

Treeverse

The first season of Treeverse’s rewards event is now underway, with daily missions and leaderboards, as well as in-game/NFT rewards.

Gigaverse

Gigaverse introduces two new features designed to improve player retention and growth:

Illuvium

Illuvium: Zero may be officially released in May. The ILV token has performed strongly, and the team is working hard to push forward the official release. More news may be announced soon.

6. Summary

April wasn’t a record-breaking month for blockchain games, but that’s okay. The industry is recalibrating. The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping. Games are coming out. The ecosystem is expanding, and the infrastructure is maturing.

The decline in user activity (dUAW down 10%) and lower investment amounts (only $21 million raised) reflect the market's current risk appetite. But at the same time, we also saw the first deployment of Arbitrum's $200 million fund, new studios joining Immutable, and Ronin opening up to external developers. This is not explosive growth, but foundational work.

Large issuers are still emerging, but the ones that are really making progress are those working with Web3 native teams. In addition, there is a clear shift in priorities away from unsustainable token models and towards gameplay, interoperability, and actual user retention.

Related reading: Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model. DEAL Mining , an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users. The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient. A mobile phone, dig out your daily income In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master. DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day. Subverting the traditional cloud mining method DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention. The main features of the platform include: 100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background. Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction. Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data. Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support. How to get started with DEAL Mining? It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey: 1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day. 2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated. 3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested. Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies. All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient. Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people: ⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations; ⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time; ⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline; ⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments; ⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience. It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth. In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004964-1.70%
MAY
MAY$0.04934-1.53%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08062-3.22%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19768-4.25%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009333-18.21%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:52
When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

After a round of sharp rises, the price of Bitcoin began to fluctuate steadily. The sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin only occurred in very few favorable cases, and most of the time it fluctuated at one price. In the face of a volatile market, the professional cloud mining platform LET Mining provides a new solution – let Bitcoin “work” for you every day and earn a stable daily income. No matter how the market fluctuates, LET Mining’s cloud mining strategy allows BTC holders to jump out of the price game and realize the real appreciation of digital assets. How does LET Mining Deal with the Risks Brought by Bitcoin Fluctuations? Let Users Obtain Stable Returns? Unlike coin price-related investments, the LET Mining platform uses the US dollar as the base currency. The funds invested by users are converted into US dollars according to the real-time exchange rate, and when withdrawing funds, they are converted into BTC according to the real-time exchange rate. Even if the market price fluctuates, users can receive a fixed US dollar reward every day, effectively reducing the risk of holding coins due to drastic changes in market sentiment. In other words, LET Mining turns Bitcoin from a “price speculation product” to a “stable source of income”, which is exactly the safety anchor that investors are looking for in an uncertain market. How to Participate? Only 4 Steps: 1. Register an account: Visit the LET Mining official website (https://letmining.com/) , register an account for free, and you can receive a new user experience money. 2. Digital asset recharge: The system generates a personal, exclusive wallet address, supporting BTC , XRP , and USDC transfers. 3. Choose a mining contract: freely choose the appropriate income plan, investment amount, and cycle. Experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8 BTC classic computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30 DOGE classic hash power: investment amount: $3,100, contract period: 22 days, daily income of $44.64, expiration income: $3,100 + $982.08 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 31 days, daily income of $79.04, expiration income: $5,200 + $2,450.24 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income of $174, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,482 Click here to view more high-yield contract details . 4. Daily income: After the contract takes effect, the system automatically distributes income every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Why is Investing in LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts Better than Holding BTC? For example, if a user holds a BTC, when the price of BTC rises by $5,000, if the user sells BTC, he can make an extra profit of $5,000, but there will be no subsequent profit. If you use this BTC to invest in a $120,000 contract in LET Mining, you can earn $2,856 a day. Why is the Income of LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts So High? Users can get fixed income by purchasing cloud computing power contracts, and the platform’s income comes from block rewards and the platform’s optimized computing power allocation mechanism. When a large number of mining machines are running every day, a large number of 3.125 Bitcoin block rewards will be randomly generated. Owning Bitcoin is Important, But What is More Important is to “Make It Valuable” Whether it is a bull market surge or a bear market shock, LET Mining always provides users with a stable, safe, and sustainable income outlet, making BTC no longer just a number, but an asset that can bring you cash flow every day. Join LET Mining now and let your digital assets create value for you every day.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017339-5.14%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08062-3.22%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006106+0.18%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1823+4.58%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01106+3.65%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:09
“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "insider whales" opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions, opening short orders of 3333333
Share
PANews2025/08/02 20:29

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say