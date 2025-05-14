"Bazaar" surpasses "Cathedral", how does cryptocurrency become the cornerstone of trust in the AI agent economy?

PANews
2025/05/14 17:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1169-3.30%
PAID Network
PAID$0.018-3.74%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005181-0.38%

By Daniel Barabander

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

If the future internet evolves into a marketplace where AI agents pay each other for services, then cryptocurrencies will achieve mainstream product-market fit in a way that we could only dream of before. While I am confident that AI agents will pay each other for services, I have reservations about whether the marketplace model will win out.

By "bazaar," I mean a decentralized, permissionless ecosystem of independently developed, loosely coordinated agents. The Internet is more like an open market than a centrally planned system. The classic "winner" is Linux. In contrast, there is the "cathedral" model: a tightly vertically integrated system of services controlled by a few giants, typified by Windows. (The term comes from Eric Raymond's classic essay "The Cathedral and the Bazaar," which describes open source development as seemingly chaotic but adaptive. It is an evolving system that can outperform carefully designed systems over time.)

Let’s analyze the two prerequisites for realizing this vision, namely the popularization of intelligent agent payments and the rise of a market economy, and then explain why cryptocurrencies will not only be practical, but also indispensable when both become a reality.

Condition 1: Payment will be integrated into most proxy transactions

The cost-subsidy model of the Internet as we know it relies on advertising based on human views of application pages. But in a world dominated by intelligent agents, humans will no longer need to visit websites in person to access online services. Applications will also increasingly move to intelligent agent-based architectures rather than traditional user interface models.

Agents do not have "eyeballs" (i.e. user attention) to sell ads to, so applications urgently need to change their monetization strategy and charge agents directly for their services. This is essentially similar to the current business model of APIs. Take LinkedIn as an example. Although its basic services are free and open, if you want to call its API (i.e. "robot" user interface), you must pay the corresponding fee.

It seems likely that payment systems will be integrated into most agent transactions. Agents will charge users or other agents fees in the form of microtransactions when providing services. For example, you might ask your personal agent to find good job candidates on LinkedIn. At this time, your personal agent will interact with the LinkedIn recruitment agent, which will charge the corresponding service fee in advance.

Condition 2: Users will rely on agents built by independent developers with highly specialized prompts, data, and tools. These agents form a "marketplace" by calling each other's services, but there is no trust relationship between agents in the market.

This condition makes sense in theory, but I'm not sure how it would work in practice.

Here are the reasons why the bazaar model will take shape:

Currently, humans undertake most of the service work, and we solve specific tasks through the Internet. But with the rise of intelligent agents, the range of tasks that technology can take over will expand exponentially. Users need intelligent agents with exclusive prompts, tool calling capabilities and data support to complete specific tasks. The diversity of such task sets will far exceed the coverage capabilities of a few trusted companies, just as the iPhone must rely on a massive third-party developer ecosystem to unleash its full potential.

Independent developers will take on this role. They will gain the ability to create specialized intelligent agents through the combination of extremely low development costs (such as Video Coding) and open source models. This will give rise to a long-tail market consisting of a large number of agents in different niche areas, forming a market-like ecosystem. When users ask agents to perform tasks, these agents will call other agents with specific professional capabilities to work together, and the called agents will continue to call more vertical agents, thus forming a layered and progressive chain collaboration network.

In this bazaar scenario, most of the proxies that provide services are relatively untrustworthy to each other, as they are provided by unknown developers and have relatively niche uses. It will be difficult for proxies at the long tail to build up a sufficient reputation to earn trust. This trust issue is particularly prominent in the daisy chain model, where as services are delegated layer by layer, as the service proxies become increasingly distant from the proxies that users initially trust (or even reasonably identify), the user's trust will gradually decay at each delegation link.

However, when considering how to achieve this in practice, there are many open questions:

Let’s start with professional data as a major application scenario for agents in the marketplace, and deepen our understanding through specific cases. Suppose there is a small law firm that handles a large number of transactions for crypto clients, and the agency has accumulated hundreds of negotiated term sheets. If you are a crypto company that is raising a seed round, you can imagine a scenario where an agent that fine-tunes the model based on these term sheets can effectively evaluate whether your financing terms meet market standards, which will have important practical value.

But we need to think deeper: is it really in the interest of law firms to provide reasoning services on such data through intelligent agents?

Opening this service to the public in the form of an API essentially commercializes the law firm's proprietary data, while the real business appeal of the law firm is to obtain premium income through the professional service time of lawyers. From the perspective of legal supervision, high-value legal data is often subject to strict confidentiality obligations, which is the core of its commercial value and an important reason why public models such as ChatGPT cannot obtain such data. Even if neural networks have the characteristic of "information atomization", under the framework of lawyer-client confidentiality obligations, is the unexplainable nature of the algorithm black box enough to convince law firms that sensitive information will not be leaked? This poses a major compliance risk.

Taking all factors into consideration, a better strategy for law firms may be to deploy AI models internally to improve the accuracy and efficiency of legal services, build differentiated competitive advantages in the professional services sector, and continue to use lawyer intellectual capital as the core profit model, rather than taking risks in monetizing data assets.

In my opinion, the "best application scenarios" for professional data and intelligent agents should meet three conditions:

  1. Data has high commercial value
  2. From non-sensitive industries (non-medical/legal, etc.)
  3. A "data by-product" outside the main business.

Taking shipping companies as an example (non-sensitive industries), the data such as ship positioning, cargo volume, port turnover, etc. generated during their logistics and transportation ("data exhaust" outside the core business) may be valuable for commodity hedge funds to predict market trends. The key to monetizing this type of data is that the marginal cost of data acquisition is close to zero and it does not involve core business secrets. Similar scenarios may exist in areas such as: heat maps of passenger flow routes in the retail industry (commercial real estate valuation), regional electricity consumption data of power grid companies (industrial production index forecast), and user viewing behavior data of film and television platforms (cultural trend analysis).

Currently known typical cases include airlines selling punctuality data to travel platforms, and credit card institutions selling regional consumption trend reports to retailers.

​​Regarding prompts and tool calls, I’m not sure what value indie developers can provide that hasn’t been productized by mainstream brands. ​​ My simple logic is: if a prompt and tool call combination is valuable enough to make an indie developer profitable, wouldn’t a trusted big brand just jump in and commercialize it?

This may be due to my lack of imagination. The long-tail distribution of niche code repositories on GitHub provides a good analogy for the intelligent body ecosystem. You are welcome to share specific cases.

If real conditions do not support the bazaar model, then the vast majority of agents providing services will be relatively trustworthy because they will be developed by well-known brands. These agents can limit the scope of interaction to a screened set of trusted agents and enforce service guarantees through a trust chain mechanism.

Why is cryptocurrency indispensable?

If the internet becomes a marketplace of specialized but largely untrustworthy agents (condition 2) who are paid for providing services (condition 1), then the role of cryptocurrency becomes much clearer: it provides the trust necessary to support transactions in a low-trust environment.

When users use free online services, they invest without hesitation (because the worst result is just a waste of time), but when it comes to money transactions, users will strongly demand the certainty of "paying for what you get". Currently, users achieve this guarantee through the "trust first, then verify" process, trusting the counterparty or service platform when paying, and tracing back to verify the performance after the service is completed.

But in a market consisting of many agents, trust and ex post verification will be far less easy to achieve than in other scenarios.

Trust. As mentioned earlier, it will be difficult for agents in the long tail of the distribution to accumulate enough reputation to gain the trust of other agents.

Post-hoc verification. Agents will call each other in a long chain structure, so it will be much more difficult for users to manually verify the work and identify which agent failed or behaved improperly.

The point is that the "trust but verify" model we currently rely on will not be sustainable in this (technological) ecosystem. This is where cryptography comes in handy, enabling value exchange in a trustless environment. Cryptography replaces the traditional model of reliance on trust, reputation systems, and post-human verification through the dual guarantees of cryptographic verification mechanisms and cryptoeconomic incentive mechanisms.

Cryptographic verification: The agent performing the service can only be paid if it can provide cryptographic proof to the agent requesting the service that it has completed the promised task. For example, the agent can prove that it has indeed crawled data from a specified website, run a specific model, or contributed a specific amount of computing resources through a trusted execution environment (TEE) proof or zero-knowledge transport layer security (zkTLS) proof (assuming that we can achieve such verification at a low enough cost or fast enough speed). This type of work is deterministic and can be verified relatively easily through cryptographic technology.

Cryptoeconomics: Agents performing services need to stake an asset and be fined if they are found cheating. This mechanism ensures honest behavior through economic incentives, even in a trustless environment. For example, an agent can research a topic and submit a report, but how can we tell whether it has "done a good job"? This is a more complex form of verifiability because it is not deterministic, and achieving precise fuzzy verifiability has long been the ultimate goal of crypto projects.

But I believe that we can now finally achieve fuzzy verifiability by using AI as a neutral arbitrator. We can imagine a dispute resolution and slashing process run by an AI committee in a trust-minimized environment such as a trusted execution environment. When an agent questions the work of another agent, each AI on the committee will be given the agent's input data, output results, and relevant background information (including its historical dispute record on the network, past work, etc.). They can then decide whether to slash it. This will form an optimistic verification mechanism that fundamentally prevents cheating by participants through economic incentives.

From a practical perspective, cryptocurrencies allow us to achieve atomicity of payments through proof of service, which means that all work must be verified to be completed before the AI ​​agent can be paid. In a permissionless agent economy, this is the only scalable solution that can be reliably guaranteed at the edge of the network.

In summary, if the vast majority of agent transactions do not involve fund payments (i.e., condition 1 is not met) or are conducted with trusted brands (i.e., condition 2 is not met), then we may not need to build cryptocurrency payment channels for agents. This is because when funds are safe, users do not mind interacting with untrusted parties; and when funds are involved, agents only need to limit the objects that can be interacted with to a whitelist of a few trusted brands and institutions, and use a trust chain to ensure that each agent fulfills its promise to provide services.

But if both conditions are met, cryptocurrency will become indispensable infrastructure because it is the only way to verify work and enforce payments at scale in a low-trust, permissionless environment. Cryptography gives the bazaar the tools to outcompete the cathedral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model. DEAL Mining , an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users. The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient. A mobile phone, dig out your daily income In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master. DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day. Subverting the traditional cloud mining method DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention. The main features of the platform include: 100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background. Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction. Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data. Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support. How to get started with DEAL Mining? It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey: 1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day. 2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated. 3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested. Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies. All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient. Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people: ⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations; ⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time; ⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline; ⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments; ⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience. It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth. In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004964-1.70%
MAY
MAY$0.04934-1.53%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08062-3.22%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19768-4.25%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009333-18.21%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:52
When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

After a round of sharp rises, the price of Bitcoin began to fluctuate steadily. The sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin only occurred in very few favorable cases, and most of the time it fluctuated at one price. In the face of a volatile market, the professional cloud mining platform LET Mining provides a new solution – let Bitcoin “work” for you every day and earn a stable daily income. No matter how the market fluctuates, LET Mining’s cloud mining strategy allows BTC holders to jump out of the price game and realize the real appreciation of digital assets. How does LET Mining Deal with the Risks Brought by Bitcoin Fluctuations? Let Users Obtain Stable Returns? Unlike coin price-related investments, the LET Mining platform uses the US dollar as the base currency. The funds invested by users are converted into US dollars according to the real-time exchange rate, and when withdrawing funds, they are converted into BTC according to the real-time exchange rate. Even if the market price fluctuates, users can receive a fixed US dollar reward every day, effectively reducing the risk of holding coins due to drastic changes in market sentiment. In other words, LET Mining turns Bitcoin from a “price speculation product” to a “stable source of income”, which is exactly the safety anchor that investors are looking for in an uncertain market. How to Participate? Only 4 Steps: 1. Register an account: Visit the LET Mining official website (https://letmining.com/) , register an account for free, and you can receive a new user experience money. 2. Digital asset recharge: The system generates a personal, exclusive wallet address, supporting BTC , XRP , and USDC transfers. 3. Choose a mining contract: freely choose the appropriate income plan, investment amount, and cycle. Experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8 BTC classic computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30 DOGE classic hash power: investment amount: $3,100, contract period: 22 days, daily income of $44.64, expiration income: $3,100 + $982.08 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 31 days, daily income of $79.04, expiration income: $5,200 + $2,450.24 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income of $174, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,482 Click here to view more high-yield contract details . 4. Daily income: After the contract takes effect, the system automatically distributes income every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Why is Investing in LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts Better than Holding BTC? For example, if a user holds a BTC, when the price of BTC rises by $5,000, if the user sells BTC, he can make an extra profit of $5,000, but there will be no subsequent profit. If you use this BTC to invest in a $120,000 contract in LET Mining, you can earn $2,856 a day. Why is the Income of LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts So High? Users can get fixed income by purchasing cloud computing power contracts, and the platform’s income comes from block rewards and the platform’s optimized computing power allocation mechanism. When a large number of mining machines are running every day, a large number of 3.125 Bitcoin block rewards will be randomly generated. Owning Bitcoin is Important, But What is More Important is to “Make It Valuable” Whether it is a bull market surge or a bear market shock, LET Mining always provides users with a stable, safe, and sustainable income outlet, making BTC no longer just a number, but an asset that can bring you cash flow every day. Join LET Mining now and let your digital assets create value for you every day.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017339-5.14%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08062-3.22%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006106+0.18%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1823+4.58%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01106+3.65%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:09
“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "insider whales" opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions, opening short orders of 3333333
Share
PANews2025/08/02 20:29

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say