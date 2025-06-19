The largest attack in 48 hours, the Israeli army said Iran launched more than 20 missiles at Israel

2025/06/19 12:35
PANews reported on June 19 that early in the morning of June 19, local time, the Israeli Home Guard Command announced that it had detected missiles being fired from Iran toward Israel. The Home Guard Command asked people to evacuate to shelters as soon as possible. Preliminary statistics from Israel showed that this round of attacks was the largest round of attacks launched by Iran in 48 hours, using more than 20 missiles. It is reported that at least one missile landed in the central and southern regions of Israel, and there are no reports of casualties so far.

