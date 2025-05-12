Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

PANews
2025/05/12 15:35
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02208+2.03%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01358-5.89%

Author: Frank, PANews

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay, and its market share has risen sharply, accounting for 90% of the market, which is remarkable. Behind this phenomenon is its sophisticated points airdrop mechanism, the strategic adjustment of competitors, and the chain reaction and significant recovery of the BNB Chain ecosystem caused by it.

How does Binance Alpha cleverly take advantage of market vacancies and user psychology to achieve "whale-swallowing" expansion? Under the appearance of "gold rush", what are the "involution" pressures and real benefits faced by users? Is this a short-lived traffic carnival, or a model innovation that can lead to industry change?

Opponents' free time and points play methods are eating up the wallet market

Since its launch, Binance Web3 Wallet's market share has exploded. Dune data shows that by May 12, 2025, Binance Web3 Wallet accounted for 95.7% of the total transaction volume of all tracked Web3 wallets, ranking first. This is a significant jump from 54.1% in March 2025. On May 10, 2025, Binance Wallet's peak daily transaction volume exceeded US$930 million, while on April 22, this figure was only US$76 million.

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War that Swallows 90% of the Market Share

BNB Chain's ecological activity has also been boosted by Alpha. BNB Chain's TVL has also increased significantly, with an increase of more than $6 billion from the beginning of 2024 to May 2025. This is inseparable from the improvement of Binance Alpha. According to official data, half of the top 20 Alpha tokens in terms of trading volume are BSC native projects. Among the top 10 Alpha tokens in terms of new active users, 90% are BSC tokens, of which 6 projects have a new user share of more than 20%. The on-chain BSC data has also increased significantly: about 4.3 million new users in the past week, more than 1 million new addresses per day for two consecutive days, and more than 2 million active addresses. The total number of BSC independent addresses has reached 552 million. Judging from these data, Binance Alpha is becoming an important engine for BNB Chain activity and capital inflows.

It is worth noting that the sharp increase in Binance Web3 wallet market share is highly consistent with the time when competitor OKX suspended its DEX aggregator service. On March 17 this year, OKX announced the suspension of DEX product aggregator trading services, and then the OKX wallet market share plummeted from about 50% to 3.6%. Almost at the same time, on March 18, Binance announced the launch of the Binance Alpha2.0 test version, integrating Alpha trading directly into the Binance exchange.

The data also shows obvious changes. From March 10 to March 17, Binance Wallet's transaction volume market share was only 8.3%. By March 24, Binance Wallet's market share increased to 50.2%, making it the wallet application with the highest market share.

On April 17, BinanceAlpha announced that it would launch the GM token and start the airdrop plan. The search index of BinanceAlpha began to rise rapidly, and its trading volume also changed significantly. The trading volume from April 17 to April 24 reached 184 million US dollars, more than three times the 57.94 million in the previous week. As the popularity of the point system on social media increased, the trading volume in the week ending May 5 reached 1.574 billion US dollars, a 27-fold increase from the week before the airdrop was launched. As a result, the wallet transaction volume on the entire chain was pushed to 1.876 billion US dollars, breaking the historical record.

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War that Swallows 90% of the Market Share

The "sweetness" and "burden" of Alpha users

This explosive growth stems from the Binance Alpha points airdrop system. The Binance Alpha points system is a complex mechanism designed by Binance to motivate user participation, screen active users, and allocate airdrop or TGE qualifications. Points are mainly allocated based on the user's trading volume, balance and other data on Binance Alpha, and then in each airdrop event, a points threshold is set to determine which users can participate in the event.

However, with the surge in the number of users, this point-based gameplay is becoming a new involutionary battlefield. There are two key assessment indicators for this point-based mechanism: asset balance and daily trading volume.

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War that Swallows 90% of the Market Share

There are four levels based on asset balance: 1 point per day for total asset value of $100 to <$1,000; 2 points per day for total asset value of $1,000 to <$10,000; 3 points per day for total asset value of $10,000 to <$100,000; and 4 points per day for total asset value of $100,000 and above.

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War that Swallows 90% of the Market Share

In terms of trading volume, buy $2 equivalent tokens: get 1 point; buy $4 equivalent tokens: get 2 points; buy $8 equivalent tokens: get 3 points; buy $16 equivalent tokens: get 4 points; buy $32 equivalent tokens: get 5 points, and then every time the purchase volume doubles, an additional 1 point will be added (for example, buy $64 to get 6 points, buy $128 to get 7 points, and so on). It is generally believed that trading $32 a day to get 5 points is a relatively cost-effective option.

In addition, these points are calculated on a rolling basis over 15 days, which means that users cannot do it once and for all, and need to continue to brush up their points to maintain their point level.

This point-based gameplay has several relatively obvious attractions for users. First, the rules are clear, and users can completely predict the number of points they can get based on their own strategies to catch up with the airdrop threshold. Second, there is basically no first-mover advantage under this point-based system, and later users can also participate and get a similar level of points as the first-mover users.

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War that Swallows 90% of the Market Share

However, as the internal circulation intensifies, this threshold of points is constantly increasing. From the earliest $50 transaction volume or $100 asset balance standard to the latest project DOOD, it has been increased to 168 points. According to this standard, a new user needs to maintain a daily score of more than 11.2 points to participate in this airdrop. According to calculations, eligible users need to hold more than $1,000 and conduct more than $1,024 in transactions per day to accumulate enough airdrops. Including on-chain fees and transaction slippage costs, the total cost may reach more than $60. Compared with the final value of the airdrop of $81, it can get a rate of return of about 35%. However, the opportunity cost of the $1,000 principal must also be considered. Compared with the total capital investment, the 15-day rate of return is about 2%. This rate of return may not be as good as the increase in a token, but it is relatively more stable, so many hair-raising studios choose to make numbers in batches and invest in it.

Traffic carnival or paradigm revolution?

Is Binance Alpha, in fact, really a new type of airdrop?

DOOD's airdrop announcement revealed the user threshold that meets the requirements. A total of 30,271 accounts meet the requirements. Based on the airdrop amount of about $81 per account, the overall airdrop scale of this airdrop is about $2.48 million. The corresponding address data of other token airdrops was not disclosed, so the specific amount cannot be obtained, but the estimated scale should be similar. For a project airdrop, the scale of millions of dollars does not seem high, especially compared with the airdrop scale of hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars of Hyperliqued, Movement, etc., and is not even as high as the airdrop volume of a single large account.

However, judging from the publicity effect and the transaction data brought to the ecosystem, Binance Alpha's input-output ratio is undoubtedly impressive. In essence, this is similar to the trading mining that was popular a few years ago. With the obvious effect of Binance, many exchanges are also launching similar gameplay.

On May 7, Bybit announced the launch of the WEB3 Points Program, where users can earn WEB3 points by completing tasks such as holding crypto assets, conducting exchange transactions, and inviting friends.

On May 5, OKX Exchange announced a major functional upgrade to the DEX aggregator built into its self-hosted wallet OKX Wallet. It added a number of new features, including on-chain market analysis, smart fund tracking, and Meme mode. As of May 11, OKX Wallet's market share has rebounded to 8.5%.

As exchanges compete with each other for the wallet market, some traditional wallet applications have become the target of helplessness. In June 2023, MetaMask's trading volume market share can still reach more than 60%. By May 2025, it will only be 2.9%. Binance's Trust Wallet is also facing a similar dilemma.

In general, Binance Alpha has brought a new round of coin-pulling craze through the points system, which is similar to the liquidity mining of early exchanges, stimulating trading activities through potential incentives. On the one hand, it is an effective tool for ecological products such as Binance Wallet and BSC to gain market share and increase user activity. Through the carefully designed points and airdrop mechanism, it has successfully attracted a large number of users and funds. It even eroded the market share of competitors to a certain extent. There is an obvious positive correlation between the recovery of BNB Chain and the promotion of Alpha, forming an "Alpha-BNB Chain flywheel effect".

On the other hand, for users, the 15-day rolling points, point burning mechanism and the ever-increasing airdrop threshold force users into a kind of "Alpha treadmill"-style continuous high-intensity trading, whose real net income is often difficult to accurately measure, and faces many hidden costs such as slippage and gas fees. For many ordinary users, the "gold rush" may gradually evolve into a "sweatshop" model. The involution effect caused by this model is spreading from users to exchanges. If the input-output ratio of this airdrop drops below the profit line, then today's lively scene may also cool down quickly in a short period of time.

But for the industry, Binance Alpha’s mechanism design does have a lot to learn from, especially for projects that are expected to issue airdrops. Binance Alpha is a classic example of spending little money to achieve great things.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model. DEAL Mining , an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users. The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient. A mobile phone, dig out your daily income In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master. DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day. Subverting the traditional cloud mining method DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention. The main features of the platform include: 100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background. Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction. Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data. Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support. How to get started with DEAL Mining? It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey: 1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day. 2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated. 3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested. Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies. All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient. Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people: ⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations; ⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time; ⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline; ⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments; ⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience. It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth. In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004964-1.70%
MAY
MAY$0.04934-1.53%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08062-3.22%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19768-4.25%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009333-18.21%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:52
When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

After a round of sharp rises, the price of Bitcoin began to fluctuate steadily. The sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin only occurred in very few favorable cases, and most of the time it fluctuated at one price. In the face of a volatile market, the professional cloud mining platform LET Mining provides a new solution – let Bitcoin “work” for you every day and earn a stable daily income. No matter how the market fluctuates, LET Mining’s cloud mining strategy allows BTC holders to jump out of the price game and realize the real appreciation of digital assets. How does LET Mining Deal with the Risks Brought by Bitcoin Fluctuations? Let Users Obtain Stable Returns? Unlike coin price-related investments, the LET Mining platform uses the US dollar as the base currency. The funds invested by users are converted into US dollars according to the real-time exchange rate, and when withdrawing funds, they are converted into BTC according to the real-time exchange rate. Even if the market price fluctuates, users can receive a fixed US dollar reward every day, effectively reducing the risk of holding coins due to drastic changes in market sentiment. In other words, LET Mining turns Bitcoin from a “price speculation product” to a “stable source of income”, which is exactly the safety anchor that investors are looking for in an uncertain market. How to Participate? Only 4 Steps: 1. Register an account: Visit the LET Mining official website (https://letmining.com/) , register an account for free, and you can receive a new user experience money. 2. Digital asset recharge: The system generates a personal, exclusive wallet address, supporting BTC , XRP , and USDC transfers. 3. Choose a mining contract: freely choose the appropriate income plan, investment amount, and cycle. Experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8 BTC classic computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30 DOGE classic hash power: investment amount: $3,100, contract period: 22 days, daily income of $44.64, expiration income: $3,100 + $982.08 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 31 days, daily income of $79.04, expiration income: $5,200 + $2,450.24 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income of $174, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,482 Click here to view more high-yield contract details . 4. Daily income: After the contract takes effect, the system automatically distributes income every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Why is Investing in LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts Better than Holding BTC? For example, if a user holds a BTC, when the price of BTC rises by $5,000, if the user sells BTC, he can make an extra profit of $5,000, but there will be no subsequent profit. If you use this BTC to invest in a $120,000 contract in LET Mining, you can earn $2,856 a day. Why is the Income of LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts So High? Users can get fixed income by purchasing cloud computing power contracts, and the platform’s income comes from block rewards and the platform’s optimized computing power allocation mechanism. When a large number of mining machines are running every day, a large number of 3.125 Bitcoin block rewards will be randomly generated. Owning Bitcoin is Important, But What is More Important is to “Make It Valuable” Whether it is a bull market surge or a bear market shock, LET Mining always provides users with a stable, safe, and sustainable income outlet, making BTC no longer just a number, but an asset that can bring you cash flow every day. Join LET Mining now and let your digital assets create value for you every day.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017339-5.14%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08062-3.22%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006106+0.18%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1823+4.58%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01106+3.65%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:09
“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "insider whales" opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions, opening short orders of 3333333
Share
PANews2025/08/02 20:29

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say