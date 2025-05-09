Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

PANews
2025/05/09 13:21
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.681-1.78%

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

1. Market observation

Keywords: SOL, ETH, BTC

After the United Kingdom and the United States reached a trade agreement, Trump immediately encouraged investors to "buy stocks now." This series of good news ignited market optimism. According to the agreement, the export tariffs on British steel and aluminum products to the United States will be abolished, and the automobile tariff will be significantly reduced from 27.5% to 10%. However, the 10% "reciprocal tariff" previously imposed by the United States will remain. Boosted by this, the three major U.S. stock indexes rose collectively, with the S&P 500 index rising nearly 1.6% at one point, and the Nasdaq soaring 2%. At the same time, the U.S. dollar index returned to above the 100 mark, resulting in a general weakening of non-U.S. currencies. Gold was also under pressure due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar. Spot gold fell below $3,300 overnight, a drop of nearly 2%.

The cryptocurrency market was also boosted by Trump's call. Bitcoin broke through the $100,000 mark for the first time since February, and hit $104,000 this morning, briefly surpassing Amazon to become the world's fifth largest asset. This strong rise led to a short position blowout of $836 million yesterday, making it the largest single day in history. Geoffrey Kendrick, head of digital assets at Standard Chartered Bank, said that the previous target of $120,000 for Bitcoin in the second quarter "may be too conservative." However, BTSE Chief Operating Officer Jeff Mei also reminded investors to pay attention to the seasonal pattern of "selling in May" - historical data shows that Bitcoin fell 35% in May 2021 and 15% in May 2022.

Ethereum performed even better, soaring more than 20% in a single day, breaking through $2,200, and the ETH/BTC ratio returned to the 0.02 level after a month. Despite this, Ethereum still has a lot of room to rise to return to its historical high of 0.05. It is worth noting that despite the price increase and the recent Pectra upgrade of the network, Ethereum network activity remains flat, with weak growth in transaction volume and active addresses. Since 2021, on-chain activities at the base layer have stagnated, and institutional demand has generally been on a downward trend. Therefore, the sustainability of its upward trend remains to be seen.

The altcoin market followed the trend of mainstream coins and rose across the board, with some strong coins rising by more than 20%. Many projects in the Ethereum ecosystem performed particularly well, such as MOODENG, NEIRO, PEPE, EIGEN, LQTY, ETHFI, etc., with increases of more than 30%. In contrast, Solana's rise was relatively mild, rising only 8% to $162, and its on-chain activities seemed to be diverted by the secondary market, with no high-quality fast-through disks appearing in the past 24 hours. Interestingly, there is a clear conversion of capital flows between crypto assets and other digital asset markets - the CS jewelry market has fallen sharply in recent days, forming an almost opposite trend to the crypto market, and basically recovering the gains of the previous week.

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

The CS jewelry market has seen a sharp decline

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on May 9)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars, GMGN, Steamdt)

  • Bitcoin: $102,546 (+9.78% YTD), daily spot volume $47.583 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,214.65 (-33.49% YTD), with daily spot volume of $37.764 billion

  • Fear of Greed Index: 73 (Greed)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.01 sat/vB, ETH 1.07 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 63.4%, ETH 8.3%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, LAYER, BTC, ETH, VIRTUAL

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.9623

  • Sector gains and losses: Meme sector rose 10.14%, AI sector rose 9.98%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 186,745 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$865 million, including BTC liquidation of US$342 million, ETH liquidation of US$285 million, and SOL liquidation of US$25.86 million

  • BTC medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($97519.88), lower channel line ($95588.79)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper line of the channel ($1914.51), lower line ($1876.60)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

3. ETF flows (as of May 8)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $117 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$16.11 million (net outflow for 3 consecutive days)

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Doodles will launch $DOOD airdrop tonight at 21:05

  • Coinbase plans to launch 24/7 Bitcoin and Ethereum futures trading on May 9

  • Movement (MOVE) will unlock approximately 50 million tokens at 8:00 PM on May 9, accounting for 2.0% of the current circulation and worth approximately $8.7 million.

The stocks with the largest increases in the top 500 by market value today: MOODENG up 100.15%, PNUT up 48.05%, NEIRO up 42.06%, VIRTUAL up 32.50%, and EIGEN up 30.49%.

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

5. Hot News

  • CleanSpark's quarterly revenue increased by 62.5% year-on-year, and its Bitcoin assets are close to $1 billion

  • Mining company MARA's Q1 revenue increased by 30%, and its Bitcoin holdings soared to 47,531

  • Ripple and SEC formally reached a settlement agreement and intends to settle the case with $50 million

  • Acurast will launch its token sale on CoinList at 1:00 AM on May 16

  • Stablecoin GENIUS bill fails in Senate vote, Democrats accuse Trump of currency conflict of interest

  • Coinbase's first-quarter revenue fell short of expectations, trading activity fell 10%

  • Coinbase to List Space and Time (SXT)

  • DeFi Development Corp, a listed company, spent about $2.97 million to increase its holdings by 20,473 SOL

  • Trump: US will raise $6 billion in external revenue by imposing 10% tariffs on UK

  • The US SEC is studying tokenized securities registration exemption scheme to accelerate the application of distributed ledger technology

  • Arbitrum DAO approves 35 million ARB allocations to Franklin Templeton, Spiko, and WisdomTree’s tokenized U.S. Treasury bonds

  • The top 9 whales on the Trump dinner list are suspected of clearing all their tokens. If they sell, they will lose $434,000

  • Coinbase to acquire crypto options platform Deribit for $2.9 billion

  • Missouri may exempt cryptocurrencies and stocks from capital gains tax

  • Indian listed company Jetking plans to raise funds to gradually increase its holdings of Bitcoin, with the goal of hoarding a total of 18,000 Bitcoins by 2030

  • The Sei community is considering abandoning the Cosmos native account and switching to the EVM architecture

  • Upbit will list Celestia(TIA) and io.net(IO)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model. DEAL Mining , an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users. The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient. A mobile phone, dig out your daily income In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master. DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day. Subverting the traditional cloud mining method DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention. The main features of the platform include: 100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background. Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction. Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data. Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support. How to get started with DEAL Mining? It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey: 1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day. 2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated. 3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested. Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies. All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient. Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people: ⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations; ⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time; ⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline; ⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments; ⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience. It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth. In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004956-2.42%
MAY
MAY$0.04934-1.53%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08075-2.85%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19664-5.54%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009354-18.26%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:52
1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

According to PANews on July 31st, 1inch announced the launch of a new token early warning system, powered by 1inch Shield and based on information provided by Web3 Antivirus. 1inch
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01467-6.20%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+1.43%
1INCH
1INCH$0.2421-1.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:16
“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "insider whales" opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions, opening short orders of 3333333
Share
PANews2025/08/02 20:29

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.