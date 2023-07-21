الأسواق
فوري
رائج
أسواق العقود الآجلة
العقود الآجلة M-Day
ETF
Mobile
قم بالمسح للتنزيل للحصول على تجربة تداول سلسة عبر الهاتف المحمول من MEXC
لا يمكن التنزيل؟
عميل لنظام التشغيل Windows
المزيد
Zillion AAKAR XO
ZAX/USDT
0.2199
--
$
0.00
mc_exchange_24_high
0.2889
mc_exchange_24_low
0.1000
mc_exchange_24_volum (ZAX)
1.23M
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
270.12K
mc_exchange_24_high
0.2889
mc_exchange_24_low
0.1000
mc_exchange_24_volum (ZAX)
1.23M
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
270.12K
exchange:mc_exchange_kline
exchange:mc_exchange_info
Loading..
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_stand
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_profession
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_death
ZAX
ZAX is a revolutionary utility token built on the Binance Smart Chain that offers a seamless transaction experience to users. It's a token that encompasses the entire crypto universe, and it's available on both the DEX and CEX platforms.
mc_market_overview
mc_market_coin_name
ZAX
common:mc_common_publish_time
--
mc_market_link
common:mc_common_white_paper
common:mc_common_official_website
mc_market_check_website
common:mc_common_issue_price
--
common:mc_common_issue_total
21,000,000
exchange:mc_exchange_orderbook
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1
common:mc_common_price(USDT)
(ZAX)
(USDT)
0.2199
≈
$
0.00
exchange:mc_exchange_last_deal
common:mc_common_amount()
common:mc_common_price()
common:mc_common_amount
()
mc_exchange_title_time
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
ETF
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
ETF
common:mc_common_fee_maker
0.00%
/ common:mc_common_fee_taker
0.00%
mc_common_nav_hot_tag_text
mc_exchange_action_buy
mc_exchange_action_sell
mc_exchange_limit
common:mc_common_market_price
common:mc_common_transfer
mc_exchange_fiat_quick
USD
mc_exchange_available
--
USDT
mc_exchange_buy_price
USDT
mc_exchange_buy_quantity
ZAX
mc_exchange_trade_amount
USDT
mc_exchange_action_buy
mc_exchange_available
--
ZAX
mc_exchange_sell_price
USDT
mc_exchange_sell_quantity
ZAX
mc_exchange_trade_amount
USDT
mc_exchange_action_sell
mc_order_open
(0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
mc_order_open
(0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
mc_exchange_hide_other_pairs
common:mc_common_symbol
common:mc_common_time
common:mc_common_type
common:mc_common_direction
mc_exchange_all
mc_table_side_buy
mc_table_side_sell
common:mc_common_price
mc_table_entrust_quantity
mc_table_entrust_amount
mc_exchange_order_filled_percent
mc_table_trigger_price
mc_exchange_order_cancel_all
common:mc_common_all
mc_order_entrust_limit
mc_exchange_trigger
mc_exchange_postonly
mc_exchange_network_status_stable
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_media
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1
Loading...