$RUG is a community-driven web3 cryptocurrency token that aims to fuel the future of gaming and NFTs.The unique aspect of this project is that it is community-driven, meaning that gamers, developers, and creators from around the world have control over their gaming experience and the assets they create. Having started in the memecoin meta of PEPE, we heavily agree with it and believe it is the heart of the space. Gamers should treat tokens as pure entertainment and one of the many reasons to join the space. The $RUG token can be used for purchasing gaming assets, NFTs, and supporting indie game developers, providing utility in the gaming and NFT ecosystem.