mexc
mc_common_nav_marketmc_market_trade
mc_common_nav_hot_tag_text
mc_common_nav_dervativesmc_text_mday_banner_titlemc_common_nav_activity_title_textmc_common_nav_etf_margin_titles
Mobile
mc_common_nav_download_slogen
mc_common_cannot_download_tips
mc_common_nav_download_textmc_common_nav_more

mc_exchange_margin_long

2.625X
REEF3L/USDT
0.065611--
$0.00
mc_exchange_etf_manage_fee
0.001%
mc_exchange_etf_net_value
--
mc_exchange_24_high
0.073281
mc_exchange_24_low
0.064118
mc_exchange_24_volum (REEF3L)
682.23K
mc_exchange_etf_manage_fee
0.001%
mc_exchange_etf_net_value
--
mc_exchange_24_high
0.073281
mc_exchange_24_low
0.064118
mc_exchange_24_volum (REEF3L)
682.23K

mc_exchange_etf_info

exchange:mc_exchange_etf_info_more

exchange:mc_exchange_etf_info_tip

exchange:mc_exchange_kline
exchange:mc_exchange_info
Loading..
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_stand
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_profession
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_death
REEF3L
REEF 3 times long (REEF3L) is a tradable product that tracks three times the daily profit of REEF. Users shall pay attention to the gap between the actual net value of the product and the latest price when placing an order. We usually rebalance the investment portfolios behind the leveraged ETF in every 24 h. When there is a sharp fluctuation and the underlying asset ’s fluctuation exceeds a given threshold compared to the previous rebalance point (initially we set the threshold for 3x leverage short and long as 15%. In the future, if other leverages available, the threshold may be adjusted.), we will perform temporary rebalancing to control the risk of the investment portfolio. The Leveraged ETF assets with net value of each share lower than 0.0001 USDT will be combined. After combination, user’s total asset will not be affected at all. If you put the order in the opposite direction, there is a risk that the price will approach zero in extreme conditions. This product subjects to the derivative with high risk. Please watch out the risk in investment.
mc_market_overview
mc_market_coin_name
REEF3L
common:mc_common_publish_time
2019-11-01 00:00:00
mc_market_link
common:mc_common_issue_price
1 USDT
common:mc_common_issue_total
-
exchange:mc_exchange_orderbook
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

common:mc_common_price(USDT)

(REEF3L)

(USDT)

0.065611$0.00
--
exchange:mc_exchange_last_deal
common:mc_common_amount()
common:mc_common_price()
common:mc_common_amount()
mc_exchange_title_time
ETF
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
common:mc_common_grid_trading
ETF
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
common:mc_common_grid_trading
common:mc_common_transfer
mc_exchange_fiat_quick
USD
mc_exchange_action_buy
mc_exchange_action_sell
mc_exchange_limit
common:mc_common_market_price
mc_exchange_available-- USDT
common:mc_common_deposit
mc_exchange_buy_priceUSDT
mc_exchange_buy_quantityREEF3L
mc_exchange_trade_amountUSDT
mc_exchange_available-- REEF3L
mc_exchange_sell_priceUSDT
mc_exchange_sell_quantityREEF3L
mc_exchange_trade_amountUSDT
mc_order_open (0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
mc_etf_rebase_title (0)
mc_order_open (0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
mc_etf_rebase_title (0)
common:mc_common_symbol
common:mc_common_time
common:mc_common_type
common:mc_common_direction
mc_exchange_all
mc_table_side_buy
mc_table_side_sell
common:mc_common_price
mc_table_entrust_quantity
mc_exchange_order_filled_percent
mc_exchange_order_amount
mc_table_trigger_price
mc_exchange_order_cancel_all
common:mc_common_all
mc_order_entrust_limit
mc_exchange_trigger
mc_exchange_postonly
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_media
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1

© 2023 MEXC.COM

mc_common_footer_slogen_1
mc_common_footer_slogen_2
mc_common_footer_about_us
mc_common_footer_about
mc_common_footer_policy
mc_common_footer_risk_terms
mc_common_footer_learn
mc_common_footer_announcement
mc_common_footer_publisher
MEXC Blog
mc_common_footer_service
mc_common_nav_buy
mc_common_footer_download
mc_common_footer_fee
mc_common_footer_vip_rights
mc_common_footer_referral
mc_common_footer_affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
mc_common_footer_list_application
mc_common_footer_otc_application
mc_common_footer_support
mc_common_institutional_services
API
mc_common_footer_domain_check
mc_common_law_enforcement
mc_common_footer_help_center
mc_common_footer_business
mc_common_footer_agent
mc_common_footer_friend_media
mc_common_footer_customer
mc_common_footer_suggest
mc_common_buy_entry_label
mc_common_tokens_entry_label
mc_common_price_entry_label
mc_common_footer_community

© 2023 MEXC.COM