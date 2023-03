Orca is the most user-friendly DEX on Solana. Orca is one of the first general-purpose AMMs launched on Solana. Users can swap assets, provide liquidity, and earn yield through an easy-to-use interface. Projects can use Orca as a money-lego to easily integrate swapping, farming, or on-chain data into their dApp. Orca strives to provide easy and effective financial tools for everyone, bringing DeFi to the masses.