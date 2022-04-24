mexc
mc_common_nav_marketmc_market_trade
mc_common_nav_hot_tag_text
mc_common_nav_dervativesmc_text_mday_banner_titlemc_common_nav_activity_title_textmc_common_nav_etf_margin_titles
Mobile
mc_common_nav_download_slogen
mc_common_cannot_download_tips
mc_common_nav_download_textmc_common_nav_more

Eight Bit Me

NEIGHTBIT/USDT
0.0008371--
$0.00
mc_exchange_floor_price_value
--
mc_exchange_24_high
0.0008796
mc_exchange_24_low
0.0008202
mc_exchange_24_volum (NEIGHTBIT)
50.18M
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
41.92K
mc_exchange_floor_price_value
--
mc_exchange_24_high
0.0008796
mc_exchange_24_low
0.0008202
mc_exchange_24_volum (NEIGHTBIT)
50.18M
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
41.92K
exchange:mc_exchange_kline
exchange:mc_exchange_info
Loading..
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_stand
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_profession
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_death
NEIGHTBIT
EightBit is a collection of 8,888 NFT’s that are generated by countless 8-bit themed traits. Within the collection, there are rare outfits, items, and more surprises. MEXC splits 19 EightBit NFT into 19,000,000 NEIGHTBIT index tokens (1,000,000 NEIGHTBIT per NFT). The NEIGHTBIT index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 19 NEIGHTBIT NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. For collection details, see the link: https://opensea.io/0xBCeb39aAD857BEBF3f50b30A993100794De4734F
mc_market_overview
mc_market_coin_name
NEIGHTBIT
common:mc_common_publish_time
--
mc_market_link
common:mc_common_issue_price
--
common:mc_common_issue_total
--
exchange:mc_exchange_orderbook
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

common:mc_common_price(USDT)

(NEIGHTBIT)

(USDT)

0.0008371$0.00
--
exchange:mc_exchange_last_deal
common:mc_common_amount()
common:mc_common_price()
common:mc_common_amount()
mc_exchange_title_time
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
ETF
common:mc_common_grid_trading
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
ETF
common:mc_common_grid_trading
common:mc_common_transfer
mc_exchange_fiat_quick
USD
mc_exchange_action_buy
mc_exchange_action_sell
mc_exchange_limit
common:mc_common_market_price
mc_exchange_available-- USDT
common:mc_common_deposit
mc_exchange_buy_priceUSDT
mc_exchange_buy_quantityNEIGHTBIT
mc_exchange_trade_amountUSDT
mc_exchange_available-- NEIGHTBIT
common:mc_common_deposit
mc_exchange_sell_priceUSDT
mc_exchange_sell_quantityNEIGHTBIT
mc_exchange_trade_amountUSDT
mc_order_open (0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
mc_order_open (0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
common:mc_common_symbol
common:mc_common_time
common:mc_common_type
common:mc_common_direction
mc_exchange_all
mc_table_side_buy
mc_table_side_sell
common:mc_common_price
mc_table_entrust_quantity
mc_exchange_order_filled_percent
mc_exchange_order_amount
mc_table_trigger_price
mc_exchange_order_cancel_all
common:mc_common_all
mc_order_entrust_limit
mc_exchange_trigger
mc_exchange_postonly
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_media
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1

© 2023 MEXC.COM

mc_common_footer_slogen_1
mc_common_footer_slogen_2
mc_common_footer_about_us
mc_common_footer_about
mc_common_footer_policy
mc_common_footer_risk_terms
mc_common_footer_learn
mc_common_footer_announcement
mc_common_footer_publisher
MEXC Blog
mc_common_footer_service
mc_common_nav_buy
mc_common_footer_download
mc_common_footer_fee
mc_common_footer_vip_rights
mc_common_footer_referral
mc_common_footer_affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
mc_common_footer_list_application
mc_common_footer_otc_application
mc_common_footer_support
mc_common_institutional_services
API
mc_common_footer_domain_check
mc_common_law_enforcement
mc_common_footer_help_center
mc_common_footer_business
mc_common_footer_agent
mc_common_footer_friend_media
mc_common_footer_customer
mc_common_footer_suggest
mc_common_buy_entry_label
mc_common_tokens_entry_label
mc_common_price_entry_label
mc_common_footer_community

© 2023 MEXC.COM