mexc
الأسواقفوري
رائج
أسواق العقود الآجلةالعقود الآجلة M-Day
Mobile
قم بالمسح للتنزيل للحصول على تجربة تداول سلسة عبر الهاتف المحمول من MEXC
لا يمكن التنزيل؟
عميل لنظام التشغيل Windowsالمزيد

ZERO

MEOW/USDT
----
--
mc_exchange_24_high
0.00000
mc_exchange_24_low
0.00000
mc_exchange_24_volum (MEOW)
0.00
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
0.00
mc_exchange_24_high
0.00000
mc_exchange_24_low
0.00000
mc_exchange_24_volum (MEOW)
0.00
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
0.00
exchange:mc_exchange_kline
exchange:mc_exchange_info
Loading..
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_stand
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_profession
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_death
MEOW
Zero eliminates the core problematic incentives used by current internet platforms and social networks, which are designed to manipulate human attention and choice making, with advertising, gamification and opaque algorithms. Zero asserts that these problems are symptoms of a deeper structural issue that exists at the level of corporate fiduciary responsibility and code. Namely, the incentive and information asymmetry created by the legal structure of corporations and cloud-only architectures, and the resulting rent-seeking that occurs from the exchange of human attention. What is needed is a transparent structure that enables members to retain control of their data, personal privacy and online experience, while sharing in both choice making (platform governance) and the economic upside that is generated as a result of individual and collective participation.
mc_market_overview
mc_market_coin_name
MEOW
common:mc_common_publish_time
--
mc_market_link
common:mc_common_issue_price
--
common:mc_common_issue_total
10,101,010,101
exchange:mc_exchange_orderbook
0.00001

common:mc_common_price(
USDT
)

(
MEOW
)

(
USDT
)

0.00000$0.00
exchange:mc_exchange_last_deal
common:mc_common_amount()
common:mc_common_price()
common:mc_common_amount()
mc_exchange_title_time
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
common:mc_common_fee_maker 0.00% / common:mc_common_fee_taker 0.00%
mc_common_nav_hot_tag_text
mc_exchange_action_buy
mc_exchange_action_sell
mc_exchange_limit
common:mc_common_market_price
common:mc_common_transfer
mc_exchange_fiat_quick
USD
mc_exchange_available-- USDT
mc_exchange_buy_priceUSDT
mc_exchange_buy_quantityMEOW
mc_exchange_trade_amountUSDT
mc_exchange_available-- MEOW
mc_exchange_sell_priceUSDT
mc_exchange_sell_quantityMEOW
mc_exchange_trade_amountUSDT
mc_order_open (0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
mc_order_open (0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
common:mc_common_symbol
common:mc_common_time
common:mc_common_type
common:mc_common_direction
common:mc_common_price
mc_table_entrust_quantity
mc_table_entrust_amount
mc_exchange_order_filled_percent
mc_table_trigger_price
mc_exchange_order_cancel_all
mc_exchange_network_status_stable
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_media
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1
Loading...