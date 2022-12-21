mexc
الأسواقفوري
رائج
أسواق العقود الآجلةالعقود الآجلة M-Day
Mobile
قم بالمسح للتنزيل للحصول على تجربة تداول سلسة عبر الهاتف المحمول من MEXC
لا يمكن التنزيل؟
عميل لنظام التشغيل Windowsالمزيد

Bajun Network

BAJU/USDT
0.03190--
$0.00
mc_exchange_24_high
0.03372
mc_exchange_24_low
0.03190
mc_exchange_24_volum (BAJU)
39.74K
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
1.31K
mc_exchange_24_high
0.03372
mc_exchange_24_low
0.03190
mc_exchange_24_volum (BAJU)
39.74K
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
1.31K
exchange:mc_exchange_kline
exchange:mc_exchange_info
Loading..
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_stand
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_profession
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_death
BAJU
The Bajun Network, which will operate on a Kusama parachain, will be the Canary Network for Ajuna and will be fueled by the BAJU token. The Bajun Network will be fully functional and host games. It will be mainly used for testing and introducing new Ajuna features, services, and functionalities. This will provide a fast moving environment for development and testing. The Bajun Network also has a much easier slot leasing strategy to support smaller game studios and even small groups of game developers. It is intended to be a creative environment that can be used to pursue new kinds of game concepts and introduce new features and functionalities on a fully functional network.
mc_market_overview
mc_market_coin_name
BAJU
common:mc_common_publish_time
--
mc_market_link
common:mc_common_issue_price
--
common:mc_common_issue_total
50,000,000
exchange:mc_exchange_orderbook
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

common:mc_common_price(USDT)

(BAJU)

(USDT)

0.03190$0.00
exchange:mc_exchange_last_deal
common:mc_common_amount()
common:mc_common_price()
common:mc_common_amount()
mc_exchange_title_time
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
common:mc_common_fee_maker 0.00% / common:mc_common_fee_taker 0.00%
mc_common_nav_hot_tag_text
mc_exchange_action_buy
mc_exchange_action_sell
mc_exchange_limit
common:mc_common_market_price
common:mc_common_transfer
mc_exchange_fiat_quick
USD
mc_exchange_available-- USDT
mc_exchange_buy_priceUSDT
mc_exchange_buy_quantityBAJU
mc_exchange_trade_amountUSDT
mc_exchange_available-- BAJU
mc_exchange_sell_priceUSDT
mc_exchange_sell_quantityBAJU
mc_exchange_trade_amountUSDT
mc_order_open (0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
mc_order_open (0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
common:mc_common_symbol
common:mc_common_time
common:mc_common_type
common:mc_common_direction
mc_exchange_all
mc_table_side_buy
mc_table_side_sell
common:mc_common_price
mc_table_entrust_quantity
mc_table_entrust_amount
mc_exchange_order_filled_percent
mc_table_trigger_price
mc_exchange_order_cancel_all
common:mc_common_all
mc_order_entrust_limit
mc_exchange_trigger
mc_exchange_postonly
mc_exchange_network_status_stable
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_media
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1
Loading...