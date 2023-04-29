mc_common_nav_market
mc_common_nav_trade
mc_common_nav_hot_tag_text
mc_common_nav_dervatives
mc_text_mday_banner_title
mc_common_nav_etf_margin_titles
common:mc_common_search_hot_coin
common:mc_common_search_hot_activity
common:mc_market_trade
Mobile
mc_common_nav_download_slogen
mc_common_cannot_download_tips
mc_common_nav_download_text
mc_common_nav_more
AICODE
AICODE/USDT
67.21
--
$
0.00
mc_exchange_24_high
74.00
mc_exchange_24_low
65.00
mc_exchange_24_volum (AICODE)
49.94K
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
3.62M
mc_exchange_assess_count_down
00:00:00:00
mc_exchange_24_high
74.00
mc_exchange_24_low
65.00
mc_exchange_24_volum (AICODE)
49.94K
mc_exchange_24_amount (USDT)
3.62M
mc_exchange_assess_count_down
00:00:00:00
exchange:mc_exchange_kline
exchange:mc_exchange_info
Loading..
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_stand
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_profession
exchange:mc_exchange_kline_death
AICODE
AICODE is the only code that drives the operation of the ArbCity. Code is to AI what oil is to industry. AICODE will be applied to all aspects of AICode AI: NFT acquisition, application’s value and revenue distribution in AIFI, governance, etc.
mc_market_overview
mc_market_coin_name
AICODE
common:mc_common_publish_time
--
mc_market_link
common:mc_common_official_website
mc_market_check_website
common:mc_common_issue_price
--
common:mc_common_issue_total
21,000,000
exchange:mc_exchange_orderbook
0.01
0.01
0.1
1
10
common:mc_common_price(USDT)
(AICODE)
(USDT)
67.21
≈
$
0.00
exchange:mc_exchange_last_deal
common:mc_common_amount()
common:mc_common_price()
common:mc_common_amount
()
mc_exchange_title_time
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
ETF
common:mc_common_nav_exchange
5X-X common:mc_common_nav_dervatives
ETF
common:mc_common_fee_maker 0% / common:mc_common_fee_taker 0%
mc_common_nav_hot_tag_text
mc_exchange_action_buy
mc_exchange_action_sell
mc_exchange_limit
common:mc_common_market_price
common:mc_common_transfer
mc_exchange_fiat_quick
USD
mc_exchange_available
--
USDT
mc_exchange_buy_price
USDT
mc_exchange_buy_quantity
AICODE
mc_exchange_trade_amount
USDT
mc_exchange_action_buy
mc_exchange_available
--
AICODE
mc_exchange_sell_price
USDT
mc_exchange_sell_quantity
AICODE
mc_exchange_trade_amount
USDT
mc_exchange_action_sell
mc_order_open
(0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
mc_order_open
(0)
mc_exchange_history_order
mc_order_deal
mc_exchange_statistic_title
mc_exchange_hide_other_pairs
common:mc_common_symbol
common:mc_common_time
common:mc_common_type
common:mc_common_direction
mc_exchange_all
mc_table_side_buy
mc_table_side_sell
common:mc_common_price
mc_table_entrust_quantity
mc_exchange_order_filled_percent
mc_exchange_order_amount
mc_table_trigger_price
mc_exchange_order_cancel_all
common:mc_common_all
mc_order_entrust_limit
mc_exchange_trigger
mc_exchange_postonly
mc_exchange_network_status_stable
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_sidebar_api_document
mc_common_media
MEXC English
MEXC Bengali
MEXC港臺
MEXC Indonesian
MEXC Español
MEXC EN
MEXC Malaysian
MEXC Japan
MEXC Arabic - عربي
MEXC Russian
MEXC Português
MEXC Korean
MEXC Filipino
MEXC Turkey
MEXC India
MEXC Vietnam
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_work_order
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1
mc_common_sidebar_customer_1